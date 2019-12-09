Mrs. Rachael Adewumi, the founder of TAKEM Empowerment Initiatives (TEIs) advised women against remaining full-time housewives.

Adewumi, on Sunday, urged women to get employment or learn a trade during the NGO’s end-of-year party in Abuja.

She explained that it was no longer news that a lot of women go into depression as a result of the sudden death of their husbands, who were the breadwinners of the family.

“Such a narrative must change; women should be allowed to work to support their husbands so that they won’t be a burden to anyone when their husbands are not there. A lot of them with nothing to fall back on, end up dying as well, leaving the children to suffer in the hands of the society or relatives. Some even go into prostitution and are exposed to diseases. We must advise women not to rely solely on their husbands, ” she said.

According to her, the NGO has empowered 500 Abuja rural women to improve and sustain their livelihoods through different support programmes. She added that women ready to learn had been supported through scholarships and payment of school fees across the three levels of education in the country.

She said that youths and widows had benefited from conventional training and starter packs with which to start-up businesses.

“With passionate minds, we are striving to bridge the gaps between the government and the needy, especially widows, women, unemployed youth and children, through capacity building.

“This is aimed at eradicating poverty in the country and solving the issue of unemployment among graduates. Our vision is ensuring a community in which everyone enjoys and participates in socio-economic activities for sustainable growth and productivity,” she added.

She, however, said that the NGO would ensure that every community in the rural areas identified opportunities for themselves and others in the nearest future.