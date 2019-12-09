American rapper Cardi B left Accra Ghana today leaving a trail of controversies behind especially when she was a no-show for hours at a meet and greet event arranged by the organisers of Livespot X Festival.

The Grammy winning singer, who is known for being blunt explained why she was absent at the event. She said she had stomach upset and that in any way, the programme was not in her contract.

Although she later attended the event, it was hours after it ought to have started, with many Ghanaian celebrities waiting.

The event was itself a disaster as a video post shows the Ghanaian lady mimicking Cardi B’s bottom-flashing had her wig falling off.

This has to be the most awkward sh!t online. 😂 #CardiBInAccra pic.twitter.com/eVkznTOnVo — Oga Ade ™️ (@ManLikeKobz) December 9, 2019

The main event itself, a day after the Lagos version, was also a problem as light went off while Cardi B was performing.