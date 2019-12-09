Cardi B

Cardi B was in Ghana on December 8th, after her performance in Nigeria, but things did not go as planned for the 27-year-old rapper.

Celebrities in Ghana claim they were supposed to have a meet and greet with the mum of one but she never showed up even though she was present in the hotel.

Cardi says she was unaware of the hangout as it wasn’t in her contract. See some reactions below.

Nigerians who have no chill disclosed that Cardi started having a running stomach after eating Ghanaian Jollof, hence the funny videos they came up with.