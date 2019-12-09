Cardi B was in Ghana on December 8th, after her performance in Nigeria, but things did not go as planned for the 27-year-old rapper.

Celebrities in Ghana claim they were supposed to have a meet and greet with the mum of one but she never showed up even though she was present in the hotel.

Cardi says she was unaware of the hangout as it wasn’t in her contract. See some reactions below.

It never reach one day After Cardi b flew from Nigeria to Ghana and she is already fighting with Ghanaian female celebrities. 😂😂😂. These Ghana people no get levels o. #CardibinGhana#CardiBInAccra pic.twitter.com/gwsqQ5mYZo — Laolao (@itz_laolao) December 9, 2019

#Cardi b doesn’t know anybody from Ghana 💁‍♀️

She can pass Shatta Wala and think he’s a security man 🤣 #CardiBInAccra pic.twitter.com/5oe5oy3Lae — Adeyemi Vickhuz (@vickhuz) December 9, 2019

Cardi B ate Nigerian jollof and gave us" Hip Hop " Cardi B ate Ghanaian jollof and gave them "Heap Poop " 💔💔 Queen ended the ongoing jollof

war in a nutshell 😂 I Stan 🤞#CardiBInAccra — Akortainment 👳 (@akortainment) December 9, 2019

When cardi is asked to narrate her experience in Ghana.#CardiBInAccra https://t.co/rak3GVYtVD — ßro olå🍁 (@bro__olla) December 9, 2019

Nigerians who have no chill disclosed that Cardi started having a running stomach after eating Ghanaian Jollof, hence the funny videos they came up with.