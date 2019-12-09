Prof. Ademola Tayo.

The Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Prof. Ademola Tayo, has said the university would remain focused in spite of misguided campaign and attempts in social media to tarnish its reputation.

He made the statement while speaking with journalists on Sunday in Lagos.

Prof. Ademola Tayo said, the Cardiac Centre of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun had successfully performed over 300 open-heart surgeries.

Tayo said that the centre also performed several total knee cap replacements and spinal surgeries which saved the country huge foreign exchange.

He said that the university had over the years significantly contributed to national socio-political and cultural development through innovations and inventions in science, medicine and technology.

“Furthermore, available records reveal that Nigeria loses over 100 billion naira annually to medical tourism,” Tayo said.

According to him, Babcock University has recorded outstanding performance “bearing testimony to the efficacy of our educational philosophy and pedagogical approach.

“Currently, the university is running 32 programs fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) as well as international bodies such as International Board of Education (IBE) and Accrediting Association of Adventists(AAA).

“These bodies ensure that we remain locally and nationally relevant and at the same time, uniquely globally competitive and internationally renowned,” Tayo said.

” Our latest accolades was when one of our second class upper students, Muyiwa Abiru, emerged as the overall best graduate in Nigeria bar examinations in 2019.