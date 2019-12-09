Mr Muhuyi Magaji, the Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission, has renewed his calls to the public to support the agency in the ongoing fight against corruption in the state.

He made the appeal at a musical concert and drama performance organised by the Anti-graft agency at the popular Minat Event Centre in Kano on Monday.

The event was organised as part of activities to commemorate the 2019 International Anti-corruption Day.

He said there was an urgent need for the public to support the crusade because “if we allow corruption to thrive, it will cripple the economy of the country”.

“We can trace all the problems facing us and Nigeria as a country to a high level of corruption because if a country like Ethiopia can have a national carrier, I see no reason why Nigeria will not have,” Magaji said.

According to him, the essence of organising the event was to raise public awareness against the menace so as to enable people support the agency by joining the campaign.

The anti-graft agency boss urged Nigerians to consider the anti-corruption campaign as a collective responsibility which should not be left to the government or its agencies.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of the state re-affirmed the commitment of his administration to continue to support the agency and all other anti-graft agencies to enable the country to move forward.

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Works and Housing, Mr M. A. Lawal, said corruption is the main reason why the country is not moving forward.

“Kano state is in the forefront in the fight against corruption because it is only in Kano state that we have vibrant agency fighting corruption and we are getting results,” he said.

He commended the chairman of the state anti-graft agency, Mr Muhuyi Magaji, and his team for their doggedness in carrying out their duties.

A Hausa drama on the ills of corruption was presented by popular Hausa actors in Kannywood.

The event was attended by various stakeholders including representatives of EFCC, ICPC, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), NYSC anti-corruption club as well as students, among others.