5 Things to know about Miss Universe 2019

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was announced the winner of the 2019 Miss Universe pageant on Sunday. The pageantry was held at the newly built Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 26-year-old beauty queen from Tsolo in South Africa beat 89 other contestants to be crowned the new Miss Universe. Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was the first runner up and Miss Mexico Sofia Aragon was the second runner-up.

For Tunzi’s final statement of the night, she said: “I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me with my kind of skin and my kind of hair was never considered to be beautiful,” Miss South Africa said. “And I think that it’s the time that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine.”