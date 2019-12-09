5 Things to know about Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old beauty queen from Tsolo in South Africa beat 89 other contestants to be crowned the new Miss Universe. Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was the first runner up and Miss Mexico Sofia Aragon was the second runner-up.
For Tunzi’s final statement of the night, she said: “I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me with my kind of skin and my kind of hair was never considered to be beautiful,” Miss South Africa said. “And I think that it’s the time that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine.”
2. Beauty on the Inside and Out
The 26-year-old pageant queen is a huge advocate for natural beauty. According to her page on the Miss Universe site, she hopes to “encourages women to love themselves the way they are.”
3. Using Her Platform to Make Changes
Tunzi is an activist who fights against gender-based violence. “I’m asking the people of South Africa to be part of the fabric of my Miss Universe National Costume by writing love letters that pledge support for the women of this country,” she captioned a recent Instagram post. “It is my hope that these pledges will start, and continue a conversation around gender-based violence. We have to start the narration where right-thinking people act as role models for those who think it’s okay to mistreat women”.
5. She’s a glamourous model
Take one look at her Instagram and you’ll see a multitude of glamour shots of her modeling fabulous fashion pieces. With her taking on the new title of Miss Universe 2019, hopefully, we see her serving more looks.
