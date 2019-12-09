5 Things to know about Miss Universe 2019

Monday, December 9, 2019 1:26 pm | Entertainment, Lifestyle

Tunzi crowned Miss Universe 2019

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was announced the winner of the 2019 Miss Universe pageant on Sunday.The pageantry was held at the newly built Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 26-year-old beauty queen from Tsolo in South Africa beat 89 other contestants to be crowned the new Miss Universe. Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was the first runner up and Miss Mexico Sofia Aragon was the second runner-up.

For Tunzi’s final statement of the night, she said: “I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me with my kind of skin and my kind of hair was never considered to be beautiful,” Miss South Africa said. “And I think that it’s the time that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine.”

In honor of Miss South Africa winning the Miss Universe 2019, here are a few fun facts about her!
1. Making HistoryMiss South Africa’s win marks a special one. Not only does this make three wins for the country but Tunzi is the first black woman to earn the title since Leila Lopes was crowned Miss Universe 2011. Moreover, all four major pageant winners of the Miss Universe Organization are black women! It is time for Africa to time.

2. Beauty on the Inside and Out

The 26-year-old pageant queen is a huge advocate for natural beauty. According to her page on the Miss Universe site, she hopes to “encourages women to love themselves the way they are.”

3. Using Her Platform to Make Changes

Tunzi is an activist who fights against gender-based violence. “I’m asking the people of South Africa to be part of the fabric of my Miss Universe National Costume by writing love letters that pledge support for the women of this country,” she captioned a recent Instagram post. “It is my hope that these pledges will start, and continue a conversation around gender-based violence. We have to start the narration where right-thinking people act as role models for those who think it’s okay to mistreat women”.

4. Beauty and Brains… and BooksZozibini is an avid reader and lover of books, all thanks to her grandma. “The first book I ever picked up to read belonged to my grandmother. She gifted it to me because I loved sitting on her lap pretending to read whenever she was doing it…,” Tunzi shared. “Till today, even with her horrible eyesight, you will never catch her without a book in her hand. Because of her, I have a thirst for knowledge and a love for reading. She sparked a flame in me to always want to do more and to be more.”

5. She’s a glamourous model

Take one look at her Instagram and you’ll see a multitude of glamour shots of her modeling fabulous fashion pieces. With her taking on the new title of Miss Universe 2019, hopefully, we see her serving more looks.

Congratulations to Tunzi and all of the Miss Universe contestants.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest

Nigeria back in the Abacha era, says Gani Adams

33 mins ago

Ganduje buries hatchet, appoints Emir Sanusi as chairman

39 mins ago

Lagos begins disinfection, decontamination of live bird markets

41 mins ago

People are not bothered about Sowore’s re-arrest – SA to the President says

1 hour ago

Igbo presidency will save Nigeria’s threatened democracy – VON DG

2 hours ago

Sowore: DSS approached me with a death warrant – Falana says

2 hours ago

JUST IN: Funke Akindele loses dad

2 hours ago

Don’t be full time housewives – NGO tells women

2 hours ago

Doping: Russia banned from Tokyo Olympics

3 hours ago

Latest

Nigeria back in the Abacha era, says Gani Adams

33 mins ago

Ganduje buries hatchet, appoints Emir Sanusi as chairman

39 mins ago

Lagos begins disinfection, decontamination of live bird markets

41 mins ago

Cardi B in Accra: Nigerians blast Ghanaians

45 mins ago

5 Things to know about Miss Universe 2019

56 mins ago

People are not bothered about Sowore’s re-arrest – SA to the President says

1 hour ago

Ryan Reynolds unhurt from barrier collapse

1 hour ago

Igbo presidency will save Nigeria’s threatened democracy – VON DG

2 hours ago

Most Read