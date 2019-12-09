2020 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

The nominations for the upcoming 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced live on Monday morning with just under one month to go until the ceremony.

The nominations ceremony aired via Facebook Live on the Golden Globes Facebook Page and on the Golden Globes website.

Ricky Gervais is set to host the Golden Globe Awards on the 5th of January, 2020 to honor the work of the TV and film industry over the last year.

Check out the complete list of the nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes below!