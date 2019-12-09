2020 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

Monday, December 9, 2019 3:14 pm | Entertainment, News

Golden Globe Awards: nominations unveiled

The nominations for the upcoming 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced live on Monday morning with just under one month to go until the ceremony.

The nominations ceremony aired via Facebook Live on the Golden Globes Facebook Page and on the Golden Globes website.

Ricky Gervais is set to host the Golden Globe Awards on the 5th of January, 2020 to honor the work of the TV and film industry over the last year.

Check out the complete list of the nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes below!

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series

Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie 

Alan Arkin
Kieran Culkin
Andrew Scott
Stellan Skarsgård
Henry Winkler

Best TV Series, Comedy

Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” Cats
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” Frozen 2
“Spirit” The Lion King
“Stand Up” Harriet

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobia Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Kathy Bates
Annette Bening
Laura Dern
Jennifer Lopez
Margot Robbie

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Animated Motion Picture

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Frozen 2

Best Director – Motion Picture

Martin Scorsese
Quentin Tarantino
Bong Joon Ho
Sam Mendes
Todd Phillips

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale
Antonio Banderas
Adam Driver
Joaquin Phoenix
Jonathan Pryce

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina
Ana de Armas
Beanie Feldstein
Emma Thompson
Cate Blanchett

Best TV Series, Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Rocketman
Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes

