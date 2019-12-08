Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has disclosed that he will only support a candidate who has the capacity to govern the State in the 2023 general elections.

The governor stated this at a grand civic reception, organised by the Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide which is the apex socio-cultural group in Ikwerreland to honour him.

Wike said the governor of the state can come from any ethnic nationality, stressing that Rivers state is one.

Wike on his social media platform said no ethnic nationality in the state has the power to produce the governor on its own without the support of other ethnic nationalities.

“I accepted this honour because when I look back from where we are coming from, I am a proud Ikwerre man. I am a Rivers man, but I’m from the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality.

“We will continue the legacy of Odili. Anyone with the interest of Rivers State will be supported. Wherever you are from, you must show that you are a Rivers man.

“We must work with all Ethnic Nationalities to move Rivers State forward.

“Rivers State is one. Nobody can divide Rivers State. No outsider can be Governor of Rivers State. Let us not allow anyone to divide us.

“If you must be a Governor of Rivers State, you must carry Everyone along. No Ethnic Group can do it alone. Once you say it is your turn, it will not work. When you say it is your turn, you have started failing.

The Governor also defended his decision to site three flyer-overs in Ikwerre land, adding that if he has his way, he will cite as much as ten.

Present at the event were: Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha; Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; and Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom.

Others were Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; and Taraba State Governor, Dairus Ishaku .

Also present were: Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi; Former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili; Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia; Former Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; and Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Others were the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Chibodum Nwuche and Senator Dino Melaye.