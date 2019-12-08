Foremost act of Davido Worldwide Music, DMW record label, Mayowa Adewale widely known as Mayorkun has disclosed that he goes around with a lot of police escorts not because of thieves but because of police.

The singer took to Twitter to answer a fan who asked him why he goes about with police escorts.

He tweeted: “Somebody just asked me why i have POLICE around when we go out and I’m sad that my answer wasn’t because of ‘THIEVES’ but ‘POLICE’ ”

