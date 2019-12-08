Defeated former heavyweight champion, Andy Ruiz Jr. says he lost his three belts to his challenger, Anthony Joshua because he gained too much weight.

Speaking with Sky Sports after his loss to Joshua, Ruiz said: “It was his night. I didn’t prepare how I should have.

“I gained too much weight. I don’t want to give excuses, he won. He boxed me around. If we do a third fight you best believe I’m going to get in shape. I’ll be in the best shape of my life.

“I thought I was going to feel stronger. Next fight I’m going to get more prepared. I tried to train myself for this.

“I was chasing him too much. I was hesitating too much.”