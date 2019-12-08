US Rapper Juice Wrld has died after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport Sunday morning. He was aged 21. He marked his birthday on 3 December.

The up and coming star was bleeding from the mouth when medics arrived, according to TMZ. He is understood to have been conscious before being rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead. The cause of death is not yet known.

Juice Wrld, real name Jarad A Higgins, is said to have fallen ill after landing into Chicago from California early Sunday morning.

Juice Wrld had enjoyed hits with Lucid Dreams in 2018 and All Girls Are the Same. He also featured on Travis Scott’s AstroWorld album.

His Juice Wrld stage name was said to have been inspired by the 1992 film, Juice, starring Tupac Shakur.

Following the news of his death fellow rapper Killy tweeted Sunday morning: ‘Rest In Peace Juice Wrld.’

Tidal music streaming service tweeted:

An enormous talent and a true voice of his generation has left us far too soon. Rest in Power, Juice WRLD. pic.twitter.com/sOmrzt7yjh — TIDAL (@TIDAL) December 8, 2019

Fans also paid tribute, calling him a ‘legend’ and ‘one of the most talented and influential artists of the generation’.

One fan posted a recent performance by the artist, in another tribute:

Not Juice Wrld man, he was the only rapper out here really freestlying off the dome. World lost a talented young man. RIP Juice Wrld 💯 pic.twitter.com/3kykNmQGPy — Doctor Manhattan (@PrinceMasyan) December 8, 2019