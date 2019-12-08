A Houston, Texas police officer Sgt. Christopher Brewster was killed in the line of duty Saturday night after he was shot multiple times while responding to a domestic violence call.His death threw his colleagues and seniors into deep mourning.

According to a Fox News report, a woman reported to police that her boyfriend was assaulting her and armed with two firearms.

When Brewster, 32, found the couple three streets away from the house police had responded to, the suspect shot him as he got out of his car, police said.

Brewster died about 30 minutes after the shooting, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said.

“Although he was mortally wounded, he had the presence of mind to draw his pistol out of his holster to protect himself in case the suspect came up and he also had the presence of mind and courage to put out and broadcast suspect information that was critical for the responding units,” Acevedo said.

Acevedo said the shooting was captured on Brewster’s body camera. “What people will see is a coward who took the life of a hero.”



The 25-year-old suspect, armed with a semi-automatic pistol, was arrested near a school after he fled the scene.

Houston police chief, Acevedo issued this clarification on Twitter after the fatal shooting of Brewster:

Brewster graduated from the HPD Academy in November 2010. In nine years, he was assigned to patrol and Gang and Major Offenders Divisions. He was promoted in February 2019 and was assigned to Eastside Patrol.

The Houston Police Saturday night posted a video in which a police convoy honoured Brewster from the hospital, where he was proclaimed dead.

Honoring Sgt Brewster’s sacrifice with an escort from the hospital #hounews https://t.co/uqMy1OGr6J — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 8, 2019