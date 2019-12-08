Governor Gboyega Oyetola is now an alumnus of Osogbo Grammar School.He was made an honorary member by the Alumni association of the school at a ceremony in Osogbo on Saturday.

On hand to do the ceremony on Saturday, at the Leisure Spring Hotel, Osogbo were Alhaji Adebayo Jimoh, Chairman of Omoluabi Mortgage Bank and Deputy National Chairman, Osogbo Grammar School Alumni Association, Mr Fatai Alalade,

Oyetola attended Ifeoluwa Grammar School, also in Osogbo and graduated in 1972, before going for tertiary education at University of Lagos.