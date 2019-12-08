The Comptroller General (CGI) of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has announced that the Federal Government is set to introduce an e-visa policy.

Babandede who made the announcement at the weekend in Abuja, said the new visa policy will encourage investors to Nigeria thereby generating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for Nigeria.

He said: “The e-visa policy will encourage investors to Nigeria thereby generating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for Nigeria and making Nigeria a most preferred destination through transparency in administration and facilitation of facilities by service.

“I assure you that it will be transparent and we will remove cash payment and ensure no security is compromised. It is a balance between facilitation, transparency and protection of national security”.

The C-G commended the team who developed the software for officers to take e- examinations.

“As you are aware, we are a regimented institution. We have done all we can in 2019 by dismissing officers for corruption, absenteeism, reduction of ranks of officers and investigating those who took money from applicants or ordinary Nigerians illegally.

“So having worked tirelessly, we should dedicate a day to commend those who have served well and this would also serve as an example to others so they can follow the part.

“Governance is not about punishing people every day. It is also about rewarding and bridging gaps between officers and men by coming together dining, dancing and rejoicing,” he said.