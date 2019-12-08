By Jennifer Okundia &

Adeshina Michael

Honorable Fateema Mohammed, a member of the Ifako-Ijaye constituency in Lagos state has advised Nigerian youths to challenge the fears that precede success or face the risk of remaining irrelevant to themselves and society.

She gave the advice while speaking at a youth summit tagged: Motified 2019, organized by Young Minds Entertainment under the leadership of Ayo Adegoke Ayobami and Opeyemi Olawuyi.

Speaking further at the event held at UNILAG Main Auditorium, with close to a thousand participants, Hon Fateema said her achievements in politics was a testament that anyone could break through irrespective of their background or gender.

She said: ” When I decided to join politics, I was told to keep quiet when men are talking. At some point, I was told to join the queue or stay away, but I became fearless and I always remember a quote from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed which says Power is not given, You have to earn it.”

Fateema further advised ladies at the summit to thrash the mentality of sex for profit. She added that if a lady really possesses the qualities, all the values others coveted will follow without having to pay the price with their bodies.

Dr. Adeyemi Adeniyi, however, gave his secret of success as 3E’s which includes Education, Employment and Empowerment.

Adeyemi emphasized how important learning is at every stage in a person’s life, and urged the youth not to stop at the level of the certificate they have acquired but to keep striving to add more knowledge and certification to the existing one.

On employment, he said a person shouldn’t rely on working for others for the rest of their lives but should strive to solve problems or profer solutions to the needs around them.

On empowerment, Adeyemi stated that skill development will always come in handy any time, so youths shouldn’t rest on their oars when it comes to skill acquisition but rather seek to hone their skills and keep developing themselves, as when opportunity meets preparedness, the sky isn’t even the limit.

Barrister Ademola Adegoke, who also spoke at the event laid emphasis on focus as the key to the proper execution of goals.

Adegoke said youths are too attached to irrelevant visuals, he opined that programs such as Big Brother Naija is causing moral decadence in the society, vowing to take the program to the Nigerian authorities.

While reacting to a question on how to engage in politics from the grassroots, Adegoke said going to the ward in one’s local government and state and joining a political party is the first step, and afterward being active is the way to go before a person can establish their presence, network with others, grow from stage to stage and then disclose their intentions to run for any vacant position.

Adeneyi Mercy lectured the youths on time management, she also encouraged the youth to speed up themselves in acquiring their driven goal.

Segun Adefila, Theatre Art Legend and CEO African Troupe emphasized on self-belief and discipline. He also tasked the youths to find themselves while narrating his journey from sciences to finding Art as his passion.

He said he was always considered as a failure while growing up but passion and finding himself made him a discoverer and builder of talents.

However, Nollywood actor, Funsho Adeolu emphasized ”Branding” and not living to impress anyone but to fulfill dreams.

He said at some point, he branded himself as the Finest which yielded positive results for him in the Industry. He charged the youth to beautify their goals to achieve positive results.

Amb Joshua Oyeniyi laid emphasis on the importance of good mentorship, humility, and consistency. He narrated how these virtues led him to his mentor, Prof Pat Utomi, stating that good mentorship led to many of his achievements.

Oyeniyi was the 2015 Global Entrepreneurship award winner, host of the ambassador radio show on Unilag FM, while also revealing that he now controls over 600 staff at age 31.

Olalekan Sipasi, the President of Barak Obama’s Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) encouraged Nigerian youths to protect their integrity and always be of good behavior.

Other dignitaries who also attended the event include Lamu, Olumide Ijimakinwa, Adetokunbo Olanrenwaju, Mattew Eguavoen, Olalekan Sipasi, and Olumide Jasanya.

The covener, Olawuyi Opeyemi, however, stated that the program will be annual, adding that it was meant solely to impact the Nigerian Youth and build a better Nigeria by learning from great minds who became better individuals from nothing.

Speaking with Adegoke Ayobami, he said ” We want the youths of Nigeria to be aware that the world is waiting for them, so they have to be at their best irrespective of who they are or where they come from. So we came up with this project to reorientate the youths and also to make them aware that leadership starts now.”