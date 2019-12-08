The Kano State Government has targeted no fewer than 3.8 million children between the ages of one to seven for the meningitis vaccination across the 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said.

Ganduje said this while flagging off the vaccination campaign at Danlasa village in Warawa LGA of the state.

Ganduje called on the people to participate in the exercise and make sure that they present their children for the vaccination to ensure a healthier society.

The governor reminded the people about some of the diseases that were ravaging the society.

“But with similar vaccinations all such diseases are now history.

“We must always be proactive. Particularly in matters that affect our health. Therefore, don’t hide your children. Safeguard your future,” he said.

He said his administration had renovated and equipped about 300 health facilities across the state as part of renewed efforts to provide quality health care in the state.

“What we are doing now is to make sure that we take health care delivery system to people’s doorsteps. That is why we are doing our best in re-positioning the sector,” Ganduje said.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa said meningitis is one of the tropical diseases disturbing the sub-saharan region and the 19 Northern states including Abuja.

The representative of the five Emirate Councils of the state, Mr Abubakar Gaya, the Dangoriba of Kano, pledged the cooperation of the councils to make the exercise a success.

The representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Bashir Abba commended Ganduje’s efforts in enhancing healthcare delivery in the state.