By Adejoke Adeleye

Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Sunday felicitated with the world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua for displaying Ogun standard of excellence by reclaiming all titles in a re-match with his opponent, Andy Ruiz Jr.

An elated Abiodun said that the State-born Joshua made Nigerians proud and restored confidence that the nation would be great again.

“I congratulate Anthony on this successful outing. May he, continue with the winning streak ad infinitum,” Abiodun prayed.

Abiodun said the bout kept sleep away from him as he is an admirer of AJ.

“God still answers prayers. We return all glory to God Almighty for granting our heart desires and ceaseless prayers for our brother, Anthony Joshua, to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.”

“All of us in the state, irrespective of our religious affiliations prayed for his success, That the feat happened in Saudi Arabia doubly excites me. God answered us”, an excited Abiodun enthused.

He also lauded Joshua for his determination, hard work, resilience and focus which he described as virtues ingrained in the DNA of Ogun people.

“He has made us proud by exhibiting these traits and the I-can-do spirit of Ogun people”, Abiodun added.