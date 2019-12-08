State Governors, serving and former federal lawmakers, council administrators, traditional rulers and religious leaders joined thousands of Ikwerre people on Saturday to honour the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, at a grand civic reception, organised by the Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, to recognise the contributions of the governor to national development.

Chairman of Ikwerre Government Recognised Traditional Rulers, Eze Oha Apara Kingdom, Eze Worlu Wodo announced the conferment of title: ‘Dike Oha Ikwerre’, meaning ‘Pillar of Ikwerre People’.

He said that the title was in recognition of the outstanding contributions of Governor Wike to the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality and the rest of Rivers State and Nigeria.

One after the other, Leaders from all walks of life sang the praises of Governor Wike, who they said had distinguished himself in the service to humanity since.

Present at the event were: Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha; Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; and Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom.

Others were Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; and Taraba State Governor, Dairus Ishaku .

Also present were: Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi; Former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili; Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia; Former Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; and Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Others were the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Chibodum Nwuche and Senator Dino Melaye.