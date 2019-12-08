Former Minister of eastern state of India, Odisha, Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty, died at his residence late Saturday night at the age of 93.

Mohanty represented Kendrapda thrice in the state Assembly.

According to report by India Today , he was elected to the state Assembly in 1971 as Praja Socialist Party (PSP) candidate and in 1985 and 1995 as a Congress nominee.

He had served as the Higher Education Minister of the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolence over the veteran leader’s death, describing the late Bhagabat Mohanty as an able administrator and a seasoned politician.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family.