Popular Nigerian pastor and Founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church a.k.a Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, narrated how his photo started speaking in tongues and saved some kidnap victims.

The Pastor who preached at his church’s annual programme ‘Shiloh 2019’ days ago, said the incident occurred after a female kidnap victim was taken to a dungeon where other victims were kept by her abductors.

Oyedepo said a Shiloh flyer which had his photo began speaking in tongues after falling out of a bag the lady threw at the kidnappers who tried taking her baby.

He added that kidnappers became unconscious, after which the lady took their knife; cut loose her rope and that of other kidnap victims.

Controversial presenter, Daddy Freeze who reacted the testimony which has sparked off a controversy, stated that some tongues spoken in modern churches are mostly fake let alone the ones spoken by pictures.

CoolFM OAP added that tongues without interpretation is false according to the scriptures.

He wrote “Imagine this buffoonery! The picture of Oyedepo started speaking in tongues WTF!”

“The tongues in the today’s church are mostly fake, let alone the ones spoken by pictures. Tongues without interpretation is false according to the scriptures. Read the book of acts chapter 2, the tongues were not robobo shigibaraba they were proper languages understood by many.”

“Acts 2:4 New Living Translation; And everyone present was filled with the Holy Spirit and began speaking in other languages, as the Holy Spirit gave them this ability.”

” Acts 2:11; New Living Translation (both Jews and converts to Judaism), Cretans, and Arabs. And we all hear these people speaking in our own languages about the wonderful things God has done! They were speaking other languages not babbling tomfoolery.. The book of Mark, confirms that tongues are other languages not nonsense.”

Mark 16:17; New Living Translation; These miraculous signs will accompany those who believe: They will cast out demons in my name, and they will speak in new languages. Have you ever wondered why no one in Nigeria interprets tongues despite it being one of the gifts of the spirit??

“1 Corinthians 12:10 New International Version; to another miraculous power, to another prophecy, to another distinguishing between spirits, to another speaking in different kinds of tongues, and to still another the interpretation of tongues.”

“Simple, because most Nigerian tongues cannot be translated because they are fake. Next time your pastor is speaking in tongues, type out the words he is saying in the google translator, you will see for yourself that nothing comes up!”

1 Corinthians 14:27 New Living Translation No more than two or three should speak in tongues. They must speak one at a time, and someone must interpret what they say. Some sheeple will run here and say speaking in tongues is a mystery, well yes it is but it’s not the language that’s a mystery, it’s what’s being said.”

“If Einstein wrote the theory of relativity in English, unless you have a background in physics it would be a mystery to you,” he concluded.

Reality stars, Uti Nwachukwu and Beverly Osu who also reacted to the testimony which has sparked off a controversy dropped sarcastic comments.