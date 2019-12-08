The Executive Director of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, for reclaiming his World Heavyweight titles after defeating his opponent Andy Ruiz in Saturday’s World Heavyweight Boxing fight in Saudi Arabia.

Dabiri-Erewa gave the commendation in a statement by NIDCOM’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Sunday in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa said Joshua’s victory over the Mexican was not only a thing of pride to Nigerians, but to Africa as a whole.

“I congratulate you on this wonderful feat, for winning this tense but historical fight.”

“We are truly proud of you and urge you to continue to use your professional prowess to extol the virtues of Nigerian heritage.”

“Your shinning beacon serves as inspiration to the youth of Nigeria.”

“Your victory is also a testimony to the fact that Nigerians are great people, contributing in many ways to the development of the country and the continent as a whole,” Dabiri-Erewa stated.

She commended the boxer for being determined, focused, and did not allow challenges faced in his career lure him into any form of criminality or depression.

Anthony Joshua became a two-time world heavyweight champion with a unanimous decision after he garnered 118 – 110, 118 – 110, and 119 – 109 points against his opponent in a rematch in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.