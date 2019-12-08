Cardi B wore the signature Nigerian green-white as she thrilled her fans in Lagos Saturday night.

Her colour choice at Livespot X Festival at Eko Atlantic further reinforced some of her positive views about Nigeria, that she has likened to her dad’s Dominican Republic.

Some commenters said the American rapper has demonstrated that she is proud of Nigeria, even more than some Nigerian singers. And what’s more, she and her dancers put up an electrifying performance.

(Watch a clip of Cardi B, aka Chioma B:

Cardi B { A.K.A Chioma B } On Stage live at

LivespotXFestival in lagos #cardib pic.twitter.com/4zVf7IQzwL — IBile Radio/Tv UK. 07424728743 (@ibileradio7) December 8, 2019

And see Cardi B, display so much energy and verve here:

CARDI B IN NIGERIA! 🇳🇬🗣

Issa blessings to us#LivespotXFestival

pic.twitter.com/IyaseToklR — Michey Miles (@MicheyMiles) December 8, 2019

Other Nigerian artistes who performed at the show were Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay, Darey and DJ Cuppy.

Darey told fans that he will roll out some new sounds in 2020.

The Livespot X Festival moves to Accra today.