President Muhammadu Buhari has given World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, the thumbs-up for regaining his belts Saturday night in Saudi Arabia in a rematch with Mexican-American, Andy Ruiz Jnr.

Joshua, though a British boxer, has Nigerian roots. The parents are from Ogun state. He visited Nigeria in July and spent weeks socialising.

The President rejoiced with Joshua and saluted him for bringing joy to millions of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, who had rooted for him to regain the titles he lost about six months ago.

“The downfall of a man is truly not the end of his life. There’s always another, and better day. This is a lesson we must all learn from you as a country,” President Buhari told the comeback world champion, in a statement issued Sunday by media adviser, Femi Adesina.

Buhari wishes Anthony Joshua well as he seeks to bring more glory to Nigeria, and the boxing profession.