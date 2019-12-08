The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the results of Saturday local government elections in Adamawa describing it as “complete sham”.

Speaking to newsmen on behalf of the party on Sunday in Yola, the party’s legal adviser, Mr Shagnah Pwamaddi, said that the party would do everything within the law to seek redress.

“The recently conducted election is a complete sham, undemocratic and below standard of what we call an election.

“This is an election that was perpetrated under intimidation and inducement. We are not going to accept it,” Pwamaddi said.

In his reaction on the election, an APC chieftain and former Secretary to the Government of Federation, Mr Babachir Lawan, in a statement said no election was conducted in his local government (Hong).

“In spite of assurance by the Adamawa state governor that there will be an open, free and fair LGA elections, there was no election in Hong LGA even in a single polling unit.

“No election materials and no election officials were sighted anywhere in the LGA up to 4 pm on Saturday when I returned to Yola.

“It’s such a shameful treatment of our people of which we have taken note.

“We had expected this state government to conduct a credible election because it will not have come to power if the federal government had not allowed INEC to conduct a free and fair election,” Babachir said.

Also speaking on the election the National Vice Chairman APC North East, Alhaji Umar Duhu, described the election as a charade that would not be allowed to stand.

On his part, the State Chairman of PDP, Mr Tahir Shehu, said the party was satisfied with the election.

“So far so good. I was in Toungo local government area where the election was smooth.

“I was also in Jada and Mayo-Belwa Local Government areas were I saw massive turn-out in some places,” Shehu said.

Also speaking on the election, the Chairman of Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), Mallam Isa Shettima, said he was satisfied with the exercise and that except for the low turn out of voters, everything was free and fair.