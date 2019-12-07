Since Cardi B came into Lagos, Nigeria, it’s been nothing but joy from the ”Bodak Yellow” singer.

The hardworking go hard rapper and say it as it is mum of one says she and Davido remixed OBO’s ”Fall” about 9 months ago, that’s around April 2019 but had serious arguments with her label and so the song couldn’t be put out.

In an interview with Cool FM, Cardi opened up on her future plans to go into movies and other businesses to enable her family to become more financially stable.

Chioma B was given to Cardi as her new African name while her daughter Kulture was not left out of the naming, as she was named Ayomide, meaning my joy has come in Yoruba language.

Check out the full interview below.

Cardi will be performing at the Live spot Festival in Eko Atlantic City VI, Lagos today and will be live in Ghana from December 8th, 2019.