Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Tunde Lemo is set to launch an empowerment initiative for the Nigerian youths tagged, “LEND A HELPING HAND” to mark his 60th birthday.

The programme according to a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta would run for the period of 5 years (2020-2024) with a total estimated cost of N125 Million and will accommodate a minimum of 100 eligible youths every year at the estimated cost of N25 million.

The initiative is said to be covering auto mechanics, masonry and other construction skills; agriculture, catering, fashion designing.

It will also include enhancing the youths’ information technology capabilities and will take place in three places; Peter Akinola Foundation: Youth Centre for Industrial Training, Abeokuta, Auto medics, Ilupeju Bye-pass, Lagos and, Etiwa Nigeria Limited, Lekki, Lagos.

“These institutions have over time, proven track records in the training and development of youths and in many cases assist in the employment of their graduates”, Lemo said.

“The empowerment scheme is an intervention programme aimed at equipping interested unemployed youth-graduates and non-graduates with vocational skills that will either enhance their employability or prepare them for self-employment.”

“In the estimation of the promoter of the initiative, the programme would run for an initial period of 5 years (2020-2024) with a total estimated cost of N125 Million, and with a firm commitment to the success of the initiative, the celebrant and his family have offered to provide 20% of the funding, which translates to N25 Million”, he said.

“We are hoping to raise partners who will commit to participate in the program in different highlighted categories of Platinum, Gold and Silver with stratified numbers of youths’ sponsorship”, Lemo explained.

He further clarified that the programme “provides opportunities for other donors willing to assist but who are unable to participate at the partners’ categories to indicate the level of donations either as a one-off or annual commitment”.

Lemo also stated that “all contributions would be accounted for; reports provided annually and, distributed to all our partners and donors appropriately, indicating that ALL donations are to be made directly to beneficiaries through the payment of school fees to the participating institutions.”

“All administration and associated costs of running the initiative are to be borne by the celebrant and the family”, Lemo concluded.

Lemo, the Chairman, Board of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and, a former Deputy-Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said the initiative was borne out of the staggering unemployment rate (36.5%) among the Nigerian youths which constitutes a very serious socio-economic problem in the country.

‘Tunde Lemo was born on Monday, December 28, 1959, at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He attended St John’s Anglican Primary School, Igbein-Kuto, Abeokuta (1966 -1971) and proceeded to Lisabi Grammar School, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta for his Secondary education with a strong bias for commercial subjects.

In 1980, the young and vibrant Lemo gained admission to the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus to study Accountancy and graduated in 1984 with a First Class degree in Accountancy and won seven (7) of the eleven (11) prizes awarded by the Faculty.

He was appointed Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in January 2004 by President Olusegun Obasanjo after superlative banking career, culminating as the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Wema Bank Plc.

He was deployed to the Financial Sector Surveillance (FSS) and his notable achievements include the Banking Sector Consolidation, the establishment of International Finance Corporation (IFC), implementation of Microfinance Policy, re-organization of Abuja Commodities Exchange, among others.

He was redeployed to Operations Directorate in 2009 where he continued to make his mark in public policy initiatives, including; modernization of the payments system and reorganization of the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), rapid deployment of electronic banking system and the implementation of the Bank Verification System (BVS), to mention a few.

‘Tunde Lemo retired from the Central Bank in January 2014 after serving his country meritoriously for 10 years.

During his career years, Tunde had crisscrossed various continents gathering top-level theoretical and practical knowledge in critical sectors of the Economy.

He has attended many courses at the prestigious Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government, Wharton School, University Pennsylvania (AMP), Brandeis University, Boston, Columbia University, Chemical Bank, New York, National Institute of Bank Management, Pune India, INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France, to mention a few.

He currently manages the family’s businesses spread across many sectors of the economy.

He was elected Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) in 1997, Fellow of Chartered Institute of Bankers(FCIB) in 2008 and Fellow of the Institute of Directors.

In 2010, the former President, Goodluck Jonathan conferred on him the prestigious title of the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR), a crowning recognition for his meritorious service to the fatherland.

Tunde Lemo has served on various Boards (quoted and unquoted) in the public and private sectors.

They include: Wema Bank Plc, Associated Discount House Ltd, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Export-Import Bank ( Chairman), Financial Institutions Training Center (FITC), Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (Chairman), International Finance Corporation (IFC), GSK Consumer Nig Plc, Nigeria Security and Printing and Minting Company (MINT).

He is currently on the Boards of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency(FERMA), Titan Trust Bank, Flutterwave, Lambeth Capital Ltd, Leadforte Gate Schools and CBC Netcomms as Chairman. He is also a non-executive Director of ARM Holdings Ltd.

Tunde Lemo is an ordained minister in the Foursquare Gospel Church and currently serves as the Chairman, Board of Trustees of McPherson University, a faith-based institution owned by the Foursquare Ministry; member Board of Trustees of Redeemers University, as well as a Council Member of Crawford University.

In addition, he is also the President of the Tai Solarin University of Education Foundation.

The nation is also benefiting from his wealth of experience as a member of the Alhaji Aliko Dangote-led Presidential Committee for Flood Relief. He has been working closely with the chairman in providing succour to the victims of flood and other disasters.