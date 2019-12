Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has announced his side to play in Saturday’s Manchester derby.

The boss has made two changes from the midweek victory over Tottenham Hotspur, with Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial replacing Ashley Young and Mason Greenwood in the starting XI.

THE TEAM

United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire (c), Shaw; Fred, McTominay; James, Lingard, Rashford; Martial.

Subs: Romero, Tuanzebe, Williams, Young, Andreas, Mata, Greenwood.