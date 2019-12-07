Manchester city manager, Pep Guardiola has heap praise on Manchester United as the two sides are set to lock horns on Saturday evening at the Ethihad.

Pep respects United for their huge history and quality but believes Manchester City possess enough talents to defeat the Red devils.

Pep Guardiola said before the game: “It’s Man United; I respect what they’ve done for English football, European, and world football. United have huge history and their quality is always there but we must try to beat them.

“We play against a good team; we will try to follow the performances we’ve put in and try to win the game. You know my opinion on the title race.”

TACTICS AND FORMATION:

City will line up, as usual, with a 4-3-3 formation.

Rodri will look to take a commanding display at Burnley into this game and look to dominate the middle of the park.

The champions know that United are fast on the counter-attack and Pep Guardiola will be keen his team look after the ball and don’t give away possession cheaply.

Marcus Rashford is in a rich vein of form for United with nine goals in his last 10 games and attempting to starve the England forward of the ball will be key in keeping the Reds out this afternoon.

Expect City boss possession and United to sit deep and play on the counter-attack.

STATS AND FACTS

City have won 10 of the last 16 Manchester derbies, drawing twice and losing four times.

City beat United at the Etihad last season in four home derby attempts.

City’s victory in last season’s corresponding fixture was their first in four attempts at home to United in the Premier League.

This is the 149th top-flight Manchester derby and the 179th in all competitions.

City are looking for a first clean sheet in nine games this afternoon.

United have won just one of their last 11 away games.

The Reds haven’t kept a Premier League clean sheet away from home in their last 12 games – their worst run for 33 years.

If City win by a two-goal margin today, it will be the third successive time they’ve beaten United by two goals and the first time any team had achieved that feat against the Reds since Liverpool in 1978/79.