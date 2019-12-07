Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osibajo has been assigned by the former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel to commission his new Hotel in Abeokuta.

Osinbajo came in with the former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, the incumbent governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and his wife Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, the deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Segun Showunmi and others.

Other dignitaries present include Obanikoro, Salmot Badru, Erelu Abiola, Traditional Rulers, Archbishops and many more.

The vice president who was the Special Guest at the commissioning of the hotel in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, hinted that train passengers will enjoy free rides from Lagos to Ibadan all through the Christmas season.

He also explained that the decision was informed by Buhari’s administration to bring democracy to the people and to improve physical infrastructure.

Osinbajo said that the Buhari administration would work with state governments on ease of doing business, this, the VP insisted was an important part of the administration.

According to him “We are focusing on key infrastructure, budget, for instance, earlier this year I had the pleasure of commissioning the Lagos-Abeokuta railroad in fulfilment of the promise we made then, I am now pleased to announce that we have added the Lagos-Ibadan service starting with free rides through the Christmas season.

“We will be linking Ogun, Lagos and Oyo by modern railway and we are going all the way to Kano.

“We are working also with the state government on the ease of doing business and this is an important part of the economic policies of the Buhari administration. In 2016 the president set up what is called the Presidential Enabling Business Council to drive our ease of doing business. Its easy mandate was to make sure that Nigeria becomes an easy place to do business.

“It is not a coincidence that the government is investing massively in critical infrastructure such as road construction in our efforts to see that we do not only enjoy the ease of doing business but also to position ourselves as a country that is ready to take a bigger shear of global tourism market”, he added.