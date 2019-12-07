The Lagos State Director Office of the Public Defender (OPD), Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi has warned rapists, perpetrators of violence against women and other abusers of human rights that there would be no place for them to hide in Lagos after committing the heinous crime until they answer for their crime.

Adeyemi said this on Thursday in Lagos during the Office of the Public Defender’s organised sensitization and enlightenment walk to celebrate the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls as part of activities to reawaken the conscience of members of the public to the plight of women, girls ,children and other vulnerable members in the society.

According to her, Lagos State Government is seriously concerned by the increase in the incident of rape and the culture of silence which has made it difficult for the rape victims/survivors get justice.

The director encouraged victims of rape to speak out in order to remove veils from the faces of perpetrators and be further assured that OPD would stand with them until justice prevails. She called on members of the society to support victims/survivors to report rape cases and elite not to use position and wealth to shield violators of human dignity from justice.

Adeyemi said further that it is only when women are protected and allowed to unleash their potentials and be given equal treatment like others in an atmosphere devoid of abuses that our nation would be on the right path of growth and development.

She, therefore, advised mothers to keep watchful eyes on their female children and desist from entrusting their care to people that their character cannot be vouched for. The director urged victims of rape, victims of violence and less privileged in the state to take advantage of free legal services being rendered by the Office of the Public Defender to protect their rights.

The 2019 International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women is multi-year efforts aimed at preventing and eliminating violence against women and girls, with focus on the issue of rape as a specific form of harm committed against women and girls in times of peace or wars. The theme for this year celebration is #Generation Equality Stands Against Rape.