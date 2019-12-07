Lagos State Government has appealed to residents, especially, people living around Mile 2/ Tin Can Island Axis where the government planned to close road to traffic for three days to bear the pains for good.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde explained that the planned closure by the State Government would allow the Federal Government carry out palliative works on the bad portion on that axis without any hindrance.

Oladeinde said findings by his Ministry clearly indicated that frequent accidents by articulated vehicles and trucks in the area was occasioned by deplorable condition of the road between Mile 2 and Tin Can Island, stressing that, there was an urgent need to allow the Federal Government to carry out the palliatives so as to ease traffic congestion and prevent further accident on that region.

Noted that it is the exclusive right of the Ministry of Transportation to announce closure of any road for construction, rehabilitation and palliative works, he said his Ministry would not do so if not for public interest, urging the residents to bear the pains and cooperate with the State Government for the 3 days that the closure will last.

Oladeinde assured them that various law enforcement agencies, including Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) and the Police would be fully on ground to direct traffic and manage the situation.

In addition, the Commissioner assured that his men would personally supervise the palliative works to ensure that the closure did not exceed three days as planned.

He urged members of the public to direct all inquiries on the closure and the planned palliative works to the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Alausa, Ikeja.

Consequently, the Commissioner while appealing to Commuters, Truck Owners and other relevant Stakeholders to bear the pains, urged them to take note of this traffic arrangement and comply accordingly, adding that any inconveniences arising from this closure is regrettable as the effort is aimed at improving on daily vehicular movement in that region.