Following a tip-off received from concerned members of the public by the office of the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice on certain Correctional Centres in the State having Minors in their custody which is contrary to the provision of Section 207 of the Lagos StateChild Rights Law of 2015.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, directed an immediate investigation into the matter.

The result of the investigation confirmed a total number of ELEVEN MINORS in custody in various Correctional Centres in the State, contrary to the provisions of the law.

With this discovery, the Attorney General further directed that the Minors be released immediately from custody to the Department of Youth and Social Development for placement in appropriate facilities.

As a result of this directive, one of the Minors (16years old) was immediately released from the Correctional Centre, Ikoyi, sequel to section 211 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and section 71(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State 2015, the Attorney General on behalf of the other TEN MINORS, filed a NolleProsequidated 29th November 2019, seeking to discontinue cases filed against them toward ensuring their release from Correctional Centres to trained officials of the State who are equipped to handle Minors in conflict with the Law with the aim of eventual release to their Parents or Guardians.

The Attorney General has also cautioned against the continued incarceration of minors in Lagos State.