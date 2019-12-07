Kaduna Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing uban renewal projects of the state government under the leadership of Gov. Nasir el-Rufa’i.

The union said this in a communique signed by its Chairman Comrade Adamu Yusuf at the end of its monthly congress meeting.

It, however, appealed to the governor to extend the gesture to rural communities across all corners of the state.

The union also praised el-Rufai for appointing Malam Ibrahim Musa, the former Daily Trust Bureau Chief in Kaduna, a seasoned journalist, as his new Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity.

It also commended security agencies and their operatives for tackling the security challenges in the state, urging them to do more.

However, the council noted with dismay, the shortage of pipe-borne water in the state, especially with the advent of the dry season.

It, therefore, called on the state government to take all necessary measures to salvage the situation.

The council also announced that the 2019 NUJ Press Week would hold from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14.