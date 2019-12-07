Anthony Joshua’s rematch today with Mexican Andy Ruiz will start in Saudi Arabia at 8.45pm GMT.

That is when the two heavyweight boxers will enter the ring at the 15,000 purpose-built Diriyah Arena, in Diriyah, a suburb of Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia .

The fight will start shortly after.

The undercard is scheduled to get underway at 4pm GMT.

Meanwhile over one million people have watched Joshua’s posting of the encounter between him and Ruiz on Friday, after the weigh-in.

Who’s with me? Drop a 2X ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7cBgTieHD5 — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 6, 2019

Ruiz had posted a staggering 283 pounds, while Joshua weighed 236 pounds, making Joshua to quip in an interview with Skysport whether there should not be a boxing class in the super heavyweight category.

Joshua in one of his tweets on Friday, said he is not afraid to take on the man who snatched his world titles in Madison Square, New York in June.

“No fear in my heart. No fear in my eyes. No fear in my mind”, Joshua wrote.