Popular German evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke is dead. He was aged 79. Bonnke who lived in Palm Beach, Florida died early today surrounded by his family.

The announcement of his death was published on his Facebook page.It was issued by his wife Anni.

“It is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019.

“For the past 60 years he has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world. We want to thank you on behalf of him and our family, for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people.”

His death coincided with a crusade in Ekiti State by his Christian for All Nations (CFAN) organisation. The crusade began 5 December and will end tomorrow. Ministering is Pastor Daniel Kolenda, Bonnke’s successor.

The statement by the Family:

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

He preached Jesus…

“Great and marvelous are Your works,

Lord God Almighty!

Just and true are Your ways,

O King of the saints!

Who shall not fear You, O Lord, and glorify Your name?

For You alone are holy.

For all nations shall come and worship before You,

For Your judgments have been manifested.”

Revelation 15:3-4

In Christ,

Anni Bonnke and Family

*We kindly ask, in lieu of flowers, to please make a donation to Christ for all Nations – Africa Crusade.