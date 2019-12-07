American rapper, Cardi B has finally met in Lagos the Nigerian man who mimics her on Instagram. The man is Collins Chukwu. He is known as @shadyville08 on Instagram.
He posted the memorable encounter with a caption: Impossible is nothing.
Cardi B met the guy who mimics her on Instagram 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bLPDZL9RW1
— ͲąӀӀ Ꭰąɾҟ βօìì 🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@_starbiola) December 7, 2019
Watch Collins mimic Cardi B:
View this post on Instagram
W H A T's P O P P I N G ?? . What's popping Lagos? We coming through? Y'all got your #LivespotXFestival tickets yet? @livespotnation @dareydarey got you covered. Guess who's finna be there? 😉😉✌🏾 Oya tag @iamcardib @brooklyn.johnny . #Actor #Mimic #Impressions #RealLifeSuperman #SupermaninRealLife
And this one that he posted three months ago:
What do you think?