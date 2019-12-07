Cardi B and Collins Chukwu in Lagos on Friday

American rapper, Cardi B has finally met in Lagos the Nigerian man who mimics her on Instagram. The man is Collins Chukwu. He is known as @shadyville08 on Instagram.

He posted the memorable encounter with a caption: Impossible is nothing.

Watch Collins mimic Cardi B:

W H A T's P O P P I N G ?? . What's popping Lagos? We coming through? Y'all got your #LivespotXFestival tickets yet? @livespotnation @dareydarey got you covered. Guess who's finna be there? 😉😉✌🏾 Oya tag @iamcardib @brooklyn.johnny . #Actor #Mimic #Impressions #RealLifeSuperman #SupermaninRealLife

And this one that he posted three months ago:

C A R D I . You don't got friends like that. Haha.😂 @iamcardib . Cardi peeps…get in here. Mention ..mention…mention. .@iamcardib #Actor #Mimic #Impressions #Expressions #Funny #Humour #Fun @iamcardib #cardib @brooklyn.johnny

