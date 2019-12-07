American rapper, Cardi B has finally met in Lagos the Nigerian man who mimics her on Instagram. The man is Collins Chukwu. He is known as @shadyville08 on Instagram.

He posted the memorable encounter with a caption: Impossible is nothing.

