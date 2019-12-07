Chizzy Alichi & fiance

Nollywood sweetheart and 25-year-old actress Chigozie Stephanie Alichi Popularly Known as Chizzy Alichi is ready to tie the knot with her beau.

Chizzy put up on her timeline their pre-wedding photos for fans to savour. See the pictures here.

You can agree with me that he smiles better #mylove#myheartbeat#mygift #c_c2019 Our outfit @julscouture Makeup @agbanysglam_ Photographer @chimepixel

