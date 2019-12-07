Nollywood sweetheart and 25-year-old actress Chigozie Stephanie Alichi Popularly Known as Chizzy Alichi is ready to tie the knot with her beau.
Chizzy put up on her timeline their pre-wedding photos for fans to savour. See the pictures here.
Saturday, December 7, 2019 3:02 pm | Entertainment
