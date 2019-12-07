Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

In order to improve waste disposal and create a clean and healthy environment, the Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has established the Ogun State Waste Management Authority, OGWAMA.

The Governor has also appointed designated Mr Ola Oresanya as Special Adviser to oversee waste evacuation and management in the State.

The Adviser who has since resumed duty told waste managers how the new agency would work at a meeting in Abeokuta recently.

He said henceforth, waste managers in the state must have at least two compatibles, evidence of three years tax payment to the Ogun state government and valid registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Mr Oresanya also disclosed that the agency which would become fully operational in January would partner with contractors and investors in the sector for optimal performance.

He, therefore, urged the waste managers to be up and doing as the state government is determined to have a clean, healthy and prosperous environment through the newly established waste management authority.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Director, Waste agency, Mr Akinbode Sofela urged the waste managers to cooperate with the state government in her desire to rid the state of all form of wastes either public, commercial or industrial.