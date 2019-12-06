Amidst Justin Timberlake’s public apology to his wife Jessica Biels, talk show host, Wendy Williams has thrown some shade at the couple, who have been married since 2012.

“I never thought they were a great couple as far as chemistry. I mean, they look good together but I don’t really understand the appeal of Biel beyond a ‘look,’” she said.

She added, “I picture him with somebody who has a little swivel in her hip. A little glide in her side!”

Wendy also suggested it was Jessica that pressured Timberlake to issue the Instagram apology after he was seen holding hands with his co-star, Alisha Wainwright.

“It must be hell at home, honey!” said Williams. “She probably grabbed him by the scuff of his neck and said ‘you better get out there and say something,” she speculated.

And “say something” he did—posting a lengthy apology on Instagram.

Williams read a portion of his statement on-air and proceeded to rip up the notecard it was printed on exclaiming, “Sir, please.”