Indigenous rapper, Wale Turner linked up with YBNL record label boss, Olamide Baddo wrapped up the year with a brand new single titled “Bosi”.

The new song serves as a follow-up to “Wana Kilon Sharpenah”.

On the song, Olamide who gave him a lovely intro and chorus, while Turner employs the services of the raving street hit maker, Rexxie for this Xmas jam that will buzz speakers this festive.

Listen to ‘Bosi’ by Wale Turner and Olamide.