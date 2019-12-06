Operatives of the Department of State Services finally re-arrested publisher of Saharareporters, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare after a two-hour stand-off in the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday.

Supporters of the two had resisted attempts by men of the DSS to arrest them in the court.

The DSS claimed they have a fresh charge against the men, hours after they released in compliance with the order of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

Mr Femi Falana, lawyer to Sowore and Bakare denied knowledge of any fresh charges. But he nevertheless led them downstairs where armed DSS men were waiting.

Falana told them they could not arrest within the premises of the court, The Nation reported.

After some arguments with the DSS, Falana took Sowore and Bakare in his car to the DSS facility. Falana’s car was driven by a DSS personnel and escorted by several other DSS trucks.

The DSS operatives had tried to re-arrest the activists within the court room, as their trial began in a case brought against them by the Nigerian Government on Friday morning at the Federal High Court.

The incident led to rancour.

Earlier, Falana met with Justice Ojukwu and DSS’ lawyer, Hassan Liman, in a bid to resolve the matter.

The judge adjourned the case till 11, 12 and 13 February 2020 for further hearing.

Sowore sustained bruises all over his body in the course of being manhandled by DSS operatives inside the court.