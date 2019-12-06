By Jethro lbileke

The Vice Chancellor of University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. (Mrs.) Lilian Salami, has approved the appointment of Dr. (Mrs.) Benedicta Adeola Ehanire, as the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO).

The management of the institution conveyed the appointment in a press release dated December 4, 2019, and endorsed by the Registrar, Mrs. O. A. Oshodin.

Until her appointment, Dr. Ehanire who holds a Ph.D in English, was a lecturer in the Department of English and Literature of the University.

Born into the Benin royal family, the newly-appointed UNIBEN’s spokesperson is married to Mr. Andy Ehanire, younger brother of Nigeria’s Ministering Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

The veteran broadcaster had earlier retired from the Nigerian Television Authority as Manager (News and Current Affairs) in 2015.