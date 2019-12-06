Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has condemned the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the RevolutionNow Movement.

DSS operatives had, on Friday, chased out lawyers from the courtroom and attacked journalists after which they re-arrested Sowore.

Following the invasion of the courtroom, the trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu adjourned the matter till February 11, 12 and 13 for definite hearing.

This is coming less than a day after Sowore was released by the DSS after an Abuja Federal High Court ordered for his release within 24 hours.

Reacting on Twitter, Ezekwesilli wrote, “President @MBuhari, the whole world is watching the video of officials of the State Security Service which you directly supervise, brutally violate the constitutional rights of a citizen @YeleSowore inside a court and desecrated our Judiciary- an independent arm of government.

“I urge my fellow citizens who are reasonable enough to know that today’s episode amounts to full aggression against the Judiciary by the Executive arm of @MBuhari and portends an extremely dangerous development. We must all stand to defend our hard-won Democracy. We must.