Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has condemned the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the RevolutionNow Movement.
DSS operatives had, on Friday, chased out lawyers from the courtroom and attacked journalists after which they re-arrested Sowore.
Following the invasion of the courtroom, the trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu adjourned the matter till February 11, 12 and 13 for definite hearing.
This is coming less than a day after Sowore was released by the DSS after an Abuja Federal High Court ordered for his release within 24 hours.
Reacting on Twitter, Ezekwesilli wrote, “President @MBuhari, the whole world is watching the video of officials of the State Security Service which you directly supervise, brutally violate the constitutional rights of a citizen @YeleSowore inside a court and desecrated our Judiciary- an independent arm of government.
“I urge my fellow citizens who are reasonable enough to know that today’s episode amounts to full aggression against the Judiciary by the Executive arm of @MBuhari and portends an extremely dangerous development. We must all stand to defend our hard-won Democracy. We must.
If you commit the crimes of stealing and killing, the courts can grant you bail for the case of stealing and security agents can still re-arrest you for killing. My question is, why is a freedom fighter resisting arrest? I never saw the likes of Fela, Awolowo, Mandela, just to mention a few struggle with security agents. All Martin Luther King did was to briefly kneel down and pray for less than a minute before he was arrested. I didn’t see him struggle or do anything childish by tumbling on benches, he simply walked into the waiting pick up van without any struggle. CHOOSE YOUR BATTLES WISELY – A WORD FOR THE WISE. You were allowed to contest in the presidential election and Nigerians chose PMB ( for what you called bad governance and rejected you Sowore for your so called good governance) I repeat, revolution is spontaneous and not a rally sponsored by dual citizenship individual. FYI, Nigerians are still rejecting you by not protesting on the streets for your release. Even Naira Marley got more support than you.