Some “handful” of Republican senators would consider voting to remove President Trump after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the House will move to impeach him.

A member of the US senate, Chris Murphy , a Democrat from Connecticut dropped this hint on Friday.He claimed to have spoken with those unidentified colleagues

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”, Murphy was asked whether he has spoken with “a single GOP colleague in the Senate who’s even considering voting for impeachment,” Murphy answered affirmatively.

“Yes,” he said, while declining to name any colleagues.

“It’s a small list, on one hand,” Murphy said.

The senator also pushed back against calls for an anonymous removal vote.

“I don’t buy this secret ballot thing. If there was a secret ballot, there’d still be only a handful of them that would vote to impeach this guy,” he said.

If the House votes to impeach the president, the focus would shift to a Senate trial to decide on if Trump should be removed. Two-thirds of the GOP-held Senate would have to vote to remove Trump for him to be forced from office, meaning at least 20 Republican senators would need to support the move.

Murphy said he thought there was a maximum of five Republican senators who might vote to remove Trump.

*This story was originally reported by thehill.com