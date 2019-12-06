Even though it seems like on the surface hair is just hair, most of us know that our strands represent a pretty personal part of our appearance and overall identity. So going for any major hair change can feel like a big deal—as Pink just documented, showing off her new buzz cut on Instagram.

Pink has tried all kinds of bold hair looks in her nearly 20-year career. Of course, she burst onto the scene in 2000 with her vibrant, magenta-hued pixie cut to match her stage name. But she’s entering a new decade with a new look entirely, revealing that she shaved her head in an Instagram post on Thursday, December 5th.

Pink shared a shot of herself holding onto her blonde hair post-buzz, captioning the stunning shot “Letting Go.”

She also shared a photo of her hair on the floor taken by her stylist, Pamela Neal, alongside a few requisite scissor emojis, to her Instagram Stories.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle It certainly seems like her hair change represents a new moment in her life—last month, she told Entertainment Tonight that she plans to take a break from music in 2020 to spend time with her family. So what better way to ring in a new year than with a new look?