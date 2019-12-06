Party lovers enjoyed a taste of Nigeria’s biggest expressive tour in 2019 and we have the full lowdown. It was Parté after Parté, from Calabar to Abuja to Benin, with the Smirnoff X1 Tour!

Recently, Smirnoff X1 Tour served a neon-themed extravaganza in Benin city. Thousands of party lovers came out in droves, for the most lit party of the year. Internet boy wonder, Sydney Talker fired up the crowd with a dance challenge to kick off the show.

Dancers pocketed N300,000, branded headsets, T-Shirts, and wristbands. Imagine showing your special legwork at a party and leaving the show with cool cash and branded gifts – Ultimate cruise!!!

That was not all, the Benin crowd was also served Smirnoff cocktails all night, as Rap sensations, Erigga and Dice Ailes dished fire bars.

Top Boy DJ Spinall turned up the heat with all the latest tunes on the wheel of steel, before Fireboy and Mayorkun rounded off the night with their chart smashing hits.

Before Benin, back in August, Abuja folks also enjoyed the Smirnoff X1 Ati lo Atide party cruise! DJ Spinall, Mayorkun, Pretty Boy D-O, Fire Boy DML and Ice Prince shutdown Abuja, with a special Smirnoff X1 urban party.

Abuja showed its true colours, as the party capital of Nigeria with unusual energy. The crowd partied until the break of dawn singing along to hit songs from the celebrity line-up of stars.

At the break of dawn, the word on every lip was, “Ain’t no Party like a Smirnoff X1 Party.”

The very first super-lit X1 turn-up took off in the Calabar, on March 29th. Party rockers witnessed a rush of music, colour and fun as The People’s Paradise was brightened with a neon-themed show at the Municipal Garden, Calabar.

Fun seeker trooped in to enjoy fire tunes from DJ Spinall, Iyanya and Egberi Papa 1 Of Bayelsa, Timaya.

Mixologists brought out the Science Student in everyone, as the crowd learnt how to create personalized Smirnoff cocktails with Smirnoff X1 Extra Smooth and Smirnoff X1 Intense Chocolate.

In Summary, Delicious Cocktails, Check! Non-stop Music, Check!! Loads of fun, Check!!!

The X1 Tour served everything you expect from a super-lit party in 2019. See more photos below.