By Jethro lbileke

Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, wife of Edo State Governor, said the adventure of world first elected black female senator, Princess (Mrs.) Franca Afegbua, into politics paved the way for other women to venture into it.

Obaseki said this on Thursday in Benin, at an event put together by her to mark the senator’s 76th birthday.

She said Afegbua became senator at a time when women’s inclusion in the political process was largely unrecognized in Nigeria, describing her as a source of pride to the people of the state as well as to women all over the world.

“The most distinguished Senator has been a source of pride to the people of Edo State as well as to women all over the world.

“She is the first black woman in the world to become a senator at a time when women’s inclusion in the political process was largely unrecognized in Nigeria.

“What the most distinguished senator did was to pave the way for women all around the world to believe it was possible. And like Nelson Mandela would say, ‘it always seems impossible until it is done.’

“the senator did the impossible in 1983 and since then, women all over the world have come to see it possible.

“The world is at an interesting phase, where women at various levels are standing up and demanding inclusion and diversity,” she said.

Mrs. Obaseki who bemoaned the relegation of women in the nation’s polity, called on more women to stand up to the challenge and participate fully in politics.

In his remarks, the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, described the celebrant as a role model to men and women in the world over, whose outstanding achievements and accomplishments continued to inspire many.

Obaseki who was represented by his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, said Senator Franca Afegbua’s brilliance and the indomitable spirit of the quintessential Edo woman were some of the impeccable qualities that stood.