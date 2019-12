The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday arraigned a former Managing Director of Achina Micro-Finance Bank, Aguata in Anambra State, Jonathan Nnamdi Udemadu.

He was arraigned before Justice I.B Gafai of the Federal High Court sitting in Awka,

Anambra state on nine counts charge bordering on Forgery and Issuance of Dud Cheque to the tune of N66, 633,500.