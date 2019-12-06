Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Friday revealed that he was attacked in Spain by the people he described as “misguided Nigerians.”

In a statement authored by Amaechi via his twitter account, he said the incident occurred at an event on climate change held in Madrid, Spain.

He added that he left the scene unhurt as Spanish police came to his rescue before any damage could be done.

Amaechi wrote: Some minutes ago, I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain. They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm. I am fine. I was not hurt. Thanks for your support & prayers.

