Kim Kardashian is rumored to be following the steps of Melania Trump. Reports have it that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and husband, Kanye West, will make it to the White House after the “Gold Digger” rapper revealed he will be running for president in the 2024 election.

A close pal of the makeup mogul claimed that there is a huge chance Kim and Kanye will become the new first couple of the United States. “I think we’re going to somehow end up in the White House. I don’t know what my role is going to be, but somehow, someway we’re going to make it in that White House,” Jonathan Cheban, who changed his name to Foodgod, told Mail Online. “I need a position in the White House. I want to make sure all the kids have great school lunches. I could be social secretary, something fun,” he went on.

There is no denying that Kim, who currently studies law, and Melania share several things in common, which may suggest that Kris Jenner’s daughter is “fit” for the role as FLOTUS. Aside from being models and being known for their stunning fashion choices, the two personalities also appeared on reality shows. Kim stars with sisters Khloe , Kourtney, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” series. Melania, on the other hand, appeared on “The Apprentice” series, which featured the life of President Donald Trump and his three children — Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump.

Jonathan’s claims came less than a month after Kanye West announced his plans to run for president in 2024. The American rapper even revealed he might legally change his name to “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West” for one whole year until people understands what it is.

When asked what his plans are if he will be elected as president, Kim Kardashian’s hubby said he would create so many jobs for his countrymen. “I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk,” Kanye stated. “What they’re saying is Kanye’s crazy — one and three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing because they’re so scared,” he continued. IBTimes reports.

This is not the first time that Kanye West talked about running for president. In fact, during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, the rapper said he planned to enter the 2020 presidential race. “It’s about ideas bro, new ideas bro. People with ideas. People who believe in truth,” the music mogul stated while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the time. “And yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president,” Kanye added.

Meanwhile, neither Kim Kardashian nor Kanye West has commented on Jonathan Cheban’s most recent statements. Hence, avid followers of the power couple should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct.